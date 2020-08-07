Two-month-old baby among one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Early Wednesday morning, Kristy Lee knew there was something wrong with her baby boy.

“About 1 a.m. my fiance picked him up and said he’s burning up, so I checked his temperature and it was 103,” Lee said.

She rushed to the hospital and after multiple tests, the doctors told them baby William had tested positive for COVID-19.

At just two months old, Kristy said from research she’s done, she believes William is among one of the youngest COVID-19 patients.

She said the hardest part is feeling alone.

“It’s just so strict protocol, and they avoid coming in the room as much as they can, understandably so, but it just makes you feel uneasy as a patient.”

Especially with no visitors allowed.

Kristy’s fiance, Joseph Wilhoit, hasn’t ben able to come to the hospital at all.

He says he hasn’t slept in days knowing he can’t be with his son.

“Actually not being able to hold him at night like I normally do and you know cuddle him every morning when he first wakes up,” Wilhoit said. “He always gets in bed with me and we always cuddle in the morning. It’s been tough.”

Both Kristy and Joseph said they’ve learned a lot through this experience.

Before baby William got sick, they say they were not worried about the virus.

However, now they want their situation to be a warning for others.

“Definitely take it seriously, Lee said. “I mean look at me. I never expected this diagnosis and I never took it that seriously and now my son, my two-month-old son, because of me not taking it seriously is suffering, which should be me, because he’s not the one with the choice.”

Since talking to William’s parents about their experience, they have been released from the hospital and are now reunited at their home in Travelers Rest.