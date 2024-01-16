(WSPA) – Two Western North Carolina school districts have announced plans to dismiss students early on Tuesday due to freezing temperatures.

Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools announced they will be operating on a modified schedule due to the severity of winter weather conditions.

Buncombe County Schools released the following statement:

Hello BCS Families:

Due to below freezing and falling temperatures and precipitation falling across much of our county, all Buncombe County Schools students will dismiss 2 hours early today, Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Buses will begin their routes, student drivers will be allowed leave, and parents who pick up their students after school may do so beginning 2 hours early today. Additionally, students will eat lunch at school before dismissal begins.

Parents, especially of our youngest car riders, as always, your child will be safe and supervised at school until you arrive.

Buncombe County School Communications