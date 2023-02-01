SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged two men from New York with selling fraudulent car titles and VIN numbers.

According to warrants, the two cars sold were worth over $10,000 each.

Investigators said that Ronald Santos, 27, and Guillermo Fanjul, 33, were both charged with Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses for the sale of vehicles.

SLED was requested by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) on January 26 to

assist in a vehicle inspection investigation. Investigators said that the case is active and ongoing.



Santos and Fanjul were booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

