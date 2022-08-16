ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a man and woman at gunpoint early Sunday morning in the River Arts District of Asheville.

Asheville Police said the armed robbery happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Roberts Street.

The victims said that two men in masks and hooded sweatshirts approached them with guns and demanded money.

The two men took the woman’s purse, the man’s wallet, and their cell phones. The men also took car keys from the woman’s purse and stole her vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Officers said the stolen car was found ransacked around a half-mile away on Riverside Drive.

Asheville Police said detectives with their Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.