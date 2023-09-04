SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that two men were arrested after multiple drugs were found in a car during a traffic stop that happened on Thursday, August 31.

Deputies said that gang unit investigators pulled over a vehicle in the area of N. Forest and York Streets after the driver of the vehicle in front of them committed a traffic violation.

As they approached the vehicle, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana. According to deputies, the passenger in the vehicle had two active family court bench warrants and was detained.

Deputies then asked the driver if any marijuana was in the vehicle, which the driver denied having.

The driver was then asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, and that’s when he told deputies about a gun being underneath his seat. The driver was placed in investigative detention, while deputies searched the vehicle.

The following items were found in the vehicle:

A gun (reported stolen)

$18,300

323.5 grams of methamphetamine

914 grams of marijuana

308.6 grams of cocaine base

.3 grams of cocaine

21.5 grams of mushrooms

4 boxes of THC vapes

44 grams of Fentanyl

.1 gram of an unknown purple substance

10 grams of an unknown white substance

.6 grams of an unknown brown substance

numerous baggies

digital scale

Upon the discovery of the items, both suspects were arrested and transported to the Spartanburg Detention Facility.

The driver, Patrick Antione Smith, 36, of Spartanburg, and the passenger Tyrone Van Ellis, 57, of Spartanburg were both charged with the following:

pwid marijuana

trafficking crack 200-400 grams

trafficking methamphetamine 200-400 grams

trafficking fentanyl 28 grams or more

3 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Smith was charged with the additional offenses of possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of pwid, manufacturing, distribution, or trafficking a controlled substance.

Smith and Ellis were both denied bond.