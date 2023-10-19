HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rescue crews are attempting to free someone trapped under a collapse at a construction site.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday emergency crews were called to a construction site at Lindsley Court in the Edneyville community.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bank at a construction site collapsed and two people were trapped in the collapse.

Crews with the sheriff’s office, Edneyville Fire Department, Dana Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Henderson County EMS, and Henderson County Water Department were able to free one person after half an hour.

Rescuers are still trying to free the other person.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.