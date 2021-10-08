Two Upstate business owners charged with tax evasion

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Revenue said two Upstate business owners were arrested and charged with tax evasion.

The DOR arrested William Alexander, Jr., 75, of Greenville County, and charged him with two counts of tax evasion Friday.

Alexander, Jr. is the owner and operator of Pumpkintown Cafe in Pickens County.

(William Alexander, Jr. (Source: Pickens County Detention Center)

According to DOR agents, Alexander underreported taxable sales on monthly Sales Tax returns filed from January 2018 through July 2019, failing to report a total of at least $269,360 in taxable sales and evading payment of approximately $18,970 in Sales Tax due to the state.

The DOR arrested Saleh Nagi Ayedh, 31, of Cherokee County, and charged with three counts of tax evasion Thursday.

Ayedh is the owner and operator of Fredrick Vape & Tobacco in Gaffney.

Through their investigation, SCDOR agents determined Ayedh underreported taxable sales on monthly Sales Tax returns from August 2016 through December 2018.

As a result, Ayedh failed to report at least $871,690 in taxable sales and evaded paying approximately $69,737 in Sales Tax due to the state, according to SCDOR agents.

Alexander is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Ayedh was taken to and held at the Cherokee County Detention Center prior to be being released on a $25,500 surety bond.