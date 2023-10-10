PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that two men were arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges.

Investigators said that they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to both suspects.

Officials have identified the suspects as Justin Blake Chandler, 24, of Easley, and Robert Joseph Daniels, Jr., 54, of Liberty.

According to investigators, Daniels distributed and contained child sexual abuse material. Chandler also contained files of child sexual abuse material.

Chandler was arrested on September 27, 2023. Officials said that Chandler was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

Daniels was arrested on October 6, 2023. Officials said that Daniels was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second-degree, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.