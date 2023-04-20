UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men are now behind bars at the Union County Detention Center, charged in the shooting of a teenager in Union.

The crime happened Tuesday night on Lipsey Street following an argument between two teenagers which escalated until one of them called their dad.

Union Public Safety Department Chief, Robbie McGee said the dad and another man drove to the area where the teens were arguing when father pulled out a gun and shot a 14-year-old.

“Normally, when you see something like that, the two people involved, it’s usually two juveniles involved. Not where a parent gets called and gets involved,” said McGee.

According to witnesses, the chief said a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were fighting over a girl. That’s when the older teenager called is father, 51-year-old Dewayne Stevens.

Police said Stevens got a ride with 44-year-old Antwon Cohen. Once Stevens got out of the car, the chief said he went up to the 14-year-old.

“Confronted the 14-year-old, had words with him, pulled out a gun and shot the 14-year-old,” he said.

Chief McGee said the child was shot in the lower part of his body.

“The 14-year-old was able to run from the scene, he headed back to his apartment, where he collapsed,” said McGee.

They got the 911 call from the hospital, where the child was taken by his mother.

“It is very bizarre, what you would hope to see is the parent getting involved and being the adult in the situation,” said Chief McGee. “And actually being the calmer head, the cooler head, and help bring the situation down, not escalate it to a higher degree.”

Both men have been charged with attempted murder. Stevens is also charged with having a weapon during violent crime.

“This is one of the few times where there was a lot of witnesses that stayed on scene, and were actually cooperative,” McGee said.

He said this was an isolated incident, and calls the whole situation heartbreaking.

“Two families, really, that have been affected by this. You’ve got the victim’s family and now, the 17-year-old’s family is going to adversely affected too, because dad’s facing charges and is going to be put through the court system,” he said.

McGee said the 14-year-old has had multiple surgeries, but is now able to walk again. The 17-year-old is not facing any charges.