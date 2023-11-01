ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested after deputies found drugs in their purses during a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at the beginning of October, the two women were pulled over along Sunset Drive for a traffic violation.

The women told the responding deputy they were heading back from the store. The sheriff’s office said the deputy asked for their license and registration and a meth pipe in plain view was inside one of the woman’s purses.

The deputy searched the car and both women had bags of drugs inside.

Ester Smith was in possession of about 105 grams of meth and is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Stephanie McGill was in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine. She is facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute.

Both women were taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.