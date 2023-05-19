SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County’s newest playground is a hit among its inaugural visitors. Spartanburg County Parks opened its new play area, complete with different areas for younger and older children, Friday morning.

The playground, located at 179 Dillard Rd in Duncan, was delayed in its opening, according to Parks Department Director Jon Woodsby.

Woodsby said the delay was caused by supply-chain issues.

“It’s been a long time coming,” mother Elizabeth Williamson said. “This is really close to the house so it’s an easy place for us to come play. The kids have been really excited to have it open.”

Spartanburg County Parks said its splashpad at Tyger River Park will open Memorial Day weekend.