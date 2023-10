SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bridge along U.S. 221 over the Enoree River was closed Monday for emergency repairs.

The bridge, located at the Laurens County / Spartanburg County line, will be closed through Wednesday while crews work to make repairs to the bridge’s surface, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A detour is in place using Interstate 385, SC-49, SC-92, and Interstate 26.