FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina bridge is being assessed after Tuesday’s storm caused damage to one of the bridge’s support piers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said flaggers were slowing and controlling traffic over the U.S. 74 Business bridge over the Second Broad River.

The bridge has since closed, according to the Town of Forest City.

Engineers from Raleigh will arrive at the bridge later in the week to assess and develop a plan for repairs.

Drivers in the area should anticipate delays when crossing the bridge.

NCDOT said they have engineers working on a plan to temporarily maintain traffic flow.

Options for maintaining traffic on the bridge include shifting traffic and narrowing lanes or installing signals on both sides of the bridge and allowing traffic to flow in one direction at a time.