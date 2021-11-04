U.S. Rep. Timmons files bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The COVID-19 Individual Liberty Act. It’s a bill U.S. Representative William Timmons said would block what he calls unconstitutional mandates.

But people on the other side of it all told us, it’s needed to get out of this pandemic.

An uproar of sorts, echoing from some Upstate workers saying no to a COVID-19 vaccine or at least a workplace that mandates one.

That was the case two weeks ago outside of General Electric in Greenville where some employees there were protesting a COVID vaccine mandate.

The number of those kinds of places is growing in the Upstate like GE and Lockheed Martin. Rather than a mandate, Michelin is increasing monthly healthcare premiums for workers who don’t get the shot.

“I will issue an executive order barring any South Carolina cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate,” Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday.

Governor Henry McMaster isn’t okay with all of this. Neither is U.S. Representative William Timmons. That’s why he introduced a bill to block it from happening further.

“I have hundreds of private employers calling to complain, they don’t know what to do. They don’t want to enforce it on their employees, but they also want to follow federal law,” said U.S. Rep. William Timmons.

Rep. Timmons told us the goal of this bill is to also prevent the federal government from imposing vaccine passports.

But not everyone is in support of that idea. In fact, the vice chair of the Greenville County Democratic Party said this bill doesn’t follow the science and it’s all being turned into politics.

“The longer people wait to get vaccinated, the longer this pandemic will last,” said the Vice Chair Ruth Todd.

As of right now, these larger companies following federal guidelines are requiring their employees to get vaccinated by either the last week of November or first week of December.