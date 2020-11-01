U.S. Senate candidate holds rally in Greenville Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A cold, windy morning on Saturday couldn’t stop Jaime Harrison supporters from showing up to a rally, just days before the election.

Harrison supporter Brandon Brown said, “The country has changed, the country is polarized, but I think the country wants change and I think what we’re getting ready to see right now is that change.”

Jaime Harrison, running for his first term in the U.S. Senate is standing against Senator Lindsey Graham, running for his fourth term.

Both candidates have hit the campaign trail hard in the days leading up to Election Day on Tuesday.

Saturday in Greenville, Harrison spoke to supporters, saying enthusiasm is going to be key to finish the race strong.

“I’m trying to inspire people to support me, I’m talking about hope,” Harrison said. “I’m talking about bringing South Carolina together, not as democrats or republicans, conservatives and liberals, but just as South Carolinians.”

He said if the election were today, he’s confident he would win.

“People are tired,” Harrison said. “They’re tired of the divisions, they’re tired of the hatred, that’s being sewn on the other side.”

After the two candidates went face-to-face Friday in their last debate before Election Day, Harrison said he hopes it’s clear to South Carolinians, he’s the leader the state needs.

“All Senator Graham could talk about was liberal and conservative, Nancy Pelosi,” Harrison said. “I don’t care about any of those folks, I care about them because they’re people, of course. But in terms of what’s important to the lives of people in South Carolina, they aren’t top of the list.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was in the Upstate Friday and told 7 News he’s never felt more confident about his campaign.

Graham currently has a slight edge over Jaime Harrison in the polls.