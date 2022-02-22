SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham spoke in Pendleton Tuesday morning and brought up many concerns over the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis and how it can impact people here in the Upstate.

“In the middle of prayer, we have people here who are tearing up and practically crying,” said New Life Ukrainian Church Preacher Nikolay Smal.

But right now, even more prayers are pouring in than usual.

“We will defend, we will support our military. No panic yet, but we are worried,” Smal told 7NEWS.

He and much of his congregation are Ukrainian. He left his home country when it was under the control of the Soviet Union.

“It’s terrible, it’s a kind of oppression,” said Smal.

Now he’s worried history is repeating itself.

“We still remember how it was with Stalin. If they are ready to go with what they’re planning, they’re going to destroy a lot of people there,” said Smal.

“This is the 1930’s all over again. What Putin did yesterday was tear up an agreement made 25 years ago, that’s exactly what Hitler did,” U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday, he’s praying for people like Smal right now. He expressed grave concern for what is unfolding near Smal’s home.

He believes it will soon start hitting the U.S. hard, especially at the pump.

“The intrusion, invasion in Ukraine by Russia is going to be disruptive to the oil and gas supply of the world,” Graham said.

Senator Graham said he doesn’t think enough has been done by President Joe Biden. Adding that he believes sanctions on Russia need to be harshened.

“We should increase oil and gas production here to lessen the blow to the American supplier,” Sen. Graham said.

Smal supports cracking down on sanctions and putting more pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

He told 7NEWS he appreciates the support from the U.S. but wishes something would have been done sooner.

“Right now, they have to think how to financially help Ukraine,” Smal explained.

For now, though, he plans to keep helping his home country in one of the best ways he knows how.

“Asking God, please help us, please help Ukraine,” Smal told us.