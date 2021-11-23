Una Fire Dept. responds to call for one of their own

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Kathy Action says what she thought was going to be a normal Saturday night, turned into a phone call to her husband she never thought she would have to make.

“I called my husband, who is a firefighter with Una, and told him that the house was on fire,” said Acton.

She says her home is not only the one she was born and raised in, but also the one she raised her own children in.

“Just the memories of them running in and out of this house, my mama hollering for them. You know, it’s just memories now, that’s all I can take with me, is my memories,” she said.

Acton says around 6:00 that night, she was in her room watching TV when she heard popping noises. She went to look and saw smoke coming into her kitchen from the back of the house.



“That’s when I kinda seen a glow coming through a little door hole there,” said Acton.

Fire Chief for Una, Jeff Hadden, says they know where the fire started, but not the exact cause.



“It’s been ruled that it was accidental, looks like it possibly started in the laundry room near the dryer,” said Hadden.

He says the fire was put out quickly, but it’s not often this happens to one of their own.

“We’re all a brotherhood, so, it affects all of us,” he said.

Acton says they’re currently staying with family since their home in unlivable. She says they’re just trying to get back on their feet with the holidays rounding the corner.



“I’m trying to find somewhere for us to stay, you know, that’s the next step. So, I can get my family back in a home, especially right here at the holidays. That’s the hard part, more than anything,” said Acton.

She says they lost a lot of clothes, furniture, and kitchen items. Her son who lives with them, who is also a firefighter with Una, lost nearly everything.



“It’s just hard, because we’re starting completely over. Something I never thought I’d have to do,” said Acton.

She says her family is thankful for all the prayers and everything all the surrounding fire departments are doing for them. Even though so many things from her grandparents and parents are now gone, Acton says she’s thankful for the memories she can always keep with her.

The Una Fire Department is taking any kind of donations for the Acton family. Hadden says to just call the fire department if you wish to help.