UNION CO, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested 16 in Union County in one day last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Natural Resources and the state department of Probation and Parole served 24 warrants and arrested 16 people on a variety of charges.

Those arrested are:

Michael Ray Brannon III on one charge for unlawful conduct toward a child/helpless person.

on one charge for unlawful conduct toward a child/helpless person. Travis William Austin on four charges for possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine 2nd offense, possession with the intent to distribute of Marijuana 2nd and sub. Offense, and two counts of Distribution of schedule I II drugs or crack cocaine to a person under 18.

on four charges for possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine 2nd offense, possession with the intent to distribute of Marijuana 2nd and sub. Offense, and two counts of Distribution of schedule I II drugs or crack cocaine to a person under 18. Timothy Wayne Brooks on one charge for Fugitive from Justice.

on one charge for Fugitive from Justice. Erica Harley Brown was arrested on three warrants. One for Possession of Controlled substance in schedule I to V 1st offense; one for possession of cocaine base (crack); and one for possession of marijuana.

was arrested on three warrants. One for Possession of Controlled substance in schedule I to V 1st offense; one for possession of cocaine base (crack); and one for possession of marijuana. Robert Edward Lee Fowler on arrested on one warrant for Failure to Register as a sex offender – 2nd offense.

on arrested on one warrant for Failure to Register as a sex offender – 2nd offense. Jessica Rose Gill was arrested for Hindering.

was arrested for Hindering. Joseph Matthew Henderson was arrested on one charge for Unlawful Neglect Toward Child/Helpless person.

was arrested on one charge for Unlawful Neglect Toward Child/Helpless person. Joshua Ernest Inman was arrested on a traffic stop for Possession of Methamphetamine < 1 GRAM 1st and for having no South Carolina driver’s license.

was arrested on a traffic stop for Possession of Methamphetamine < 1 GRAM 1st and for having no South Carolina driver’s license. Dierris Gerard Jeter was arrested on three warrants. One for Domestic Violence in the third degree; Domestic Violence first degree; and Strong Armed Robbery. He also has a pending warrant for violation of Probation.

was arrested on three warrants. One for Domestic Violence in the third degree; Domestic Violence first degree; and Strong Armed Robbery. He also has a pending warrant for violation of Probation. Albert Clayton Morris III was arrested on one Magistrate Court bench warrant.

was arrested on one Magistrate Court bench warrant. Ebonie Clay Proctor was arrested on one warrant for Possession of Marijuana 1st offense.

was arrested on one warrant for Possession of Marijuana 1st offense. Tyler Allen Raines was arrested on two warrants. One was for possession of Marijuana 1st and another for Possession of Methamphetamine 1st.

was arrested on two warrants. One was for possession of Marijuana 1st and another for Possession of Methamphetamine 1st. Grady Lee Trammell was arrested on one warrant for Unlawful Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of Domestic Violence in the third degree.

was arrested on one warrant for Unlawful Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of Domestic Violence in the third degree. Dezmond Tobias Tucker was arrested on three warrants. Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I drug (B)(C) Narcotics/LSD or Schedule II narcotic 1st offense; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I II III drug or flunitrazepam – 1st.

was arrested on three warrants. Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I drug (B)(C) Narcotics/LSD or Schedule II narcotic 1st offense; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I II III drug or flunitrazepam – 1st. Christina Micheala Watts was arrested on one warrant for unlawful neglect of child/helpless person.

In addition to the arrests made on Thursday, officers also randomly conducted compliance checks for 19 registered sex offenders.