UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night. They said this isn’t the first time he’s escaped from jail.

They say 44-year-old David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention Center, in Jonesville, by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence. They believe he is still in the county.

Sheriff Jeff Bailey said this isn’t the first time he’s escaped from a correctional facility.

“He was actually serving time and escaped there, I think it was just for a day. I mean, he was out for a day before they captured him,” said Sheriff Bailey.

Strickland was in jail on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Bailey said they are still interviewing family and acquaintances to try and get more information.

If you see Strickland, or know anything, call 911 or CrimeStoppers.