Union Co. High School student accused of having loaded gun in car, law enforcement says

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement charged a student at Union County High School with having a loaded firearm in the parking lot Monday.

They say the investigation began with a post on social media in the county. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the posts contained threats from one of the high school students, to another. Captain Scott Coffer says a post showed what looked like a firearm.

“Right now, we’re actively investigating due to social media posts that occurred before the incident at the high school,” said Captain Coffer.

Coffer says they learned about the apparent threat when a parent filed a formal complaint on Monday. He says what started in the county spilled over to the city when the incident occurred at the high school. Police Chief, Robert McGee, says it was the school that searched the students involved. McGee says that’s when they discovered a loaded 9 Millimeter Handgun.

“One assistant principal found the weapon in the console, she turned it over to another one, he cleared the weapon. Contacted the SRO and gave the weapon to the SRO at the time. The student was there, so they placed her under arrest,” said Chief McGee.

McGee says he’s not sure if the arrested student is responsible for any of the online threats, but they were somehow involved in the online exchange. He says the school acted quickly and no students were in immediate danger. He says the gun stayed in the parking lot.



“You don’t know what the intentions were. We can go on what people say, but did she know it was there? Did she take it to use it later? I have no idea. I don’t know, but I’m just glad the school acted the way they did,” said Chief McGee.

Now, the county is investigating another apparent threat. Coffer says another social media post has surfaced, with a knife in the picture.

“Actually, for some type of retaliation for as what occurred at the high school,” said Captain Coffer.

Both law enforcement agencies say the key to the incident being resolved quickly was communication.

Captain Coffer says they’re still investigating the social media posts, which could result in charges coming from the County.

The student arrested Monday faces a charge of juvenile for possession of a firearm on school property. They’ll soon appear in juvenile court.