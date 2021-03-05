Union Co. man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

Benjamin Ross Glenn (From: Union Co. Detention Center)

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A Union County man was arrested after he was accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 39-year-old Benjamin Ross Glenn is charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The attorney general’s office said Glenn distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Glenn was previously convicted on related charges, the attorney general said.

Glenn is being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.

