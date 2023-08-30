UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Areas in the Upstate are on the lookout for possible flooding.

In Union County, officials said they were watching the Broad River, in Lockhart, the most, because it has a history of flooding.

Regardless of how hard the storm hits, officials said they will be ready.

“Prepare our citizens for the lowline areas to possible flooding, but not only that, we’ve had crews out making sure that drains were cleaned,” said Lee Brannon, director for Union County Emergency Management. “I’ve been on conference calls and we’re expecting 1-2 inches of rain here, with some minor flooding.”

Of course, some areas are more prone to flooding than others.

“Well, all the low lyine areas you would expect the flooding. In the past, we’ve had issues with the Lockhart community being right there on the Broad River,” said Jeff Wright, Union County 911 director. “They usually do a really job at keeping that water deflected.”

“Town of Lockhart, it’s a low-lying area, and it’s backed up against the river. We keep a close eye on that, because it does have potential to flooding,” said Brannon.

Wright, said dispatchers are expecting an increase in calls.

“Storms are one of the busiest times for a dispatch center. We get a big influx of calls during bad weather with power outages, with trees down, with vehicle accidents,” he said.

They called in more people to make sure every call is answered.

“We have part-time help to come in and help out, so we will have somebody come in when we are expecting an influx of calls,” said Wright.

Wright said downed trees and power lines are nothing out of the ordinary during storms.

“This time of the year is usually pretty bad with storms, when you have the big weather change from hot to cold,” he said.

Officials have a message to all their residents, regardless of the conditions.

“Union County citizens to stay tuned to their weather outlets, monitor the weather as it comes through and stay safe,” stated Brannon.

The last time Broad River experienced a major flood was in 1986.

Brannon said if a road has water do not drive through it, because it only takes 6 inches of water to sweep a car.