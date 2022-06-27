UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County School District employee was charged after hitting a man at a party.

According to the incident report, on June 18 Dennis Copper, UCSD employee, went to a party with another man who was attempting to break up the party.

The other man told the Union County Sheriff’s Office the victim was verbally aggressive, bumped into Cooper then Copper hit the victim in the face.

The victim said he knew Cooper from Union County High School, according to deputies. Cooper was charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.

The school district released the following statement:

The district is aware of the situation and currently, the employee is under administrative leave while we wait for more information to become available.