UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff will speak Tuesday afternoon about the four minors who were injured in a shooting over the weekend.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m.

We previously reported that deputies responded around 11 p.m. on Saturday to Bob Adams Road in reference to a noise complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a party and were dispersing the crowd when shots were fired.

The four juveniles injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no word yet on any suspects.