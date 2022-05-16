UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of car break-ins which may be connected.

Sheriff Jeff Bailey said five cars were broken into in Union, while three unlocked cars were broken into in Buffalo in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s kind of unusual to have this many at one time,” said Bailey. “More than likely, the same person is involved with all of them, I think.”

The break-ins happened in the early evening over the course of several days. Bailey said he does not believe the perpetrator was looking for anything specific.

“Whether that be guns, sunglasses, checkbooks, wallets, or pocket books, they’re looking for that. Then, they will know what they’re going after when they break in.”

For residents like Deane Rector, this is a reminder to keep their doors locked.

“I don’t keep anything in my car that would be in sight,” said Rector. “They’re looking for something, and they’re going to get it if they can get in.”

“Make sure you don’t have any valuables in plain sight that people can see because that entices them to break into your vehicle,” added Bailey.

Bailey said if a person sees anyone lurking around their car, they should call 9-1-1 and should not approach them.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 864-427-0800, Union County dispatch at 864-429-1611 or the sheriff’s office at 864-429-1612.