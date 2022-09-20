UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.

Deputies responded to 600 block of Prospect Corner Rd. in regards to an unconscious man. Throughout the investigation, deputies learned that the man had been murdered.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alexis Fiana Jones.

If located, please notify Crime Stoppers at (864) 427-0800 or Union County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 429-1611.