UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are looking into money which is missing from the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Early in March, the Union County Sheriff’s Office started gathering information about missing funds within the chamber’s accounts.

“It’s not something that you’re proud of, or something that happens every day, but we just have to make sure that we’re on top of the situation and get closer on it as fast as we can,” said Sheriff Jeff Bailey.

On March 7, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Chamber of Commerce about irregularities in their accounts. The very next day, the State Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation.

“When it’s involving an organization that receives county money, then I just feel it’s best to have SLED to assist. So, there’s no there’s no talk about anything being done the wrong way or overlooking something,” said Sheriff Bailey.

SLED confirms they were asked to investigate allegations of Breach of Trust at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, but they say they can’t comment any further on an active investigation. Sheriff Jeff Bailey said SLED has better facilities and technology that can help lead to a faster investigation.

“Any time you have a situation like this with missing funds and it’s the taxpayer’s money, not necessarily theirs, but they do receive taxpayers’ money. So, these situations pop up occasionally, and we do the best that we can to try and get them under control,” he said.

Sheriff Bailey wasn’t able to disclose the exact amount that’s missing, but he does say this is a serious matter.

“We want the people to know that we’re doing the best we can, working with SLED, and trying to get this resolved as soon as we can,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said everyone is working as fast as they can to find answers.

“There’s really no timeline on it, it’s just according to how deep they have to dig in the accounting and gathering up receipts and information,” said Sheriff Bailey.

He said it could take awhile based on getting search warrants and other information and charges could be filed.

“Obtaining money under false pretenses, there’s several different charges. It’s just according to the amount of money,” he said.

7NEWS reached out to the Union County Chamber of Commerce for comment but did not hear back.