Union Co. voters say no to new penny sales tax

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Union County residents voted Tuesday against implementing a new penny sales tax and a new form of county government.

Voters narrowly defeated the sales tax referendum which would have funded a new career and technical center along with recreational facility improvements.

Funds would have also gone towards renovations at the county’s fairgrounds.

A second question on the ballot would have changed the county’s government from council-supervisor to a council-administrator form.

Residents voted overwhelmingly to keep the current government format.

The Union County Elections Director told us, the voter turnout was typical for this kind of election but much lower than the historic turnout they saw in 2020.

“Great numbers of people voted absentee last November, but that was so much interest in that election. With this being a special election, it has been a slow turnout,” said Union County Elections Director, Darlene Pettit.

Results show an 18.06% voter turnout. 3,133 ballots were cast, that’s out of 17,351.

