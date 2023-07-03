Crews clean up the site of a chase which started in Union County and ended when the driver flipped their car.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A chase through Union County on Monday ended when a driver flipped their car.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting on West Springs Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived they said they saw the suspected shooter leaving a trailer park in a black SUV.

Deputies said they turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the SUV, but it did not pull over. A chase ensued and crossed over into Spartanburg County, where the SUV flipped over and the driver was ejected.

The driver was arrested and transported to a hospital.

No one was injured in the initially reported shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.