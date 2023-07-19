(WSPA) – Union County 4H and Clemson Extension is encouraging you to enjoy fishing with the family this summer and is showing us some tips to be successful.

Mark Cathcart with Union County 4H said you don’t need to take a large charter boat or have fancy equipment to have a great time fishing out on a pond or lake.

If you have your own pond, monitor the fish’s health, look for lesions when you on their mouth and keep an eye on the number of fish in the pond, looking for small and large fish.

Also, look for a healthy weight on fish.

If you have aquatic weeds, do not fertilize the pond and check with your local Clemson extension office to decide what fish to stock it with and how to control weeds that are there.

Pick an affordable rod and reel and bring your fishing license which usually costs approximately $20 dollars from Dept of Natural Resources.

Click here for a link to your local Clemson Ext office.