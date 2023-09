UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Schools has announced that Union County High School will switch to e-learning on Wednesday, September 13.

Officials said that storm damage that occurred on Tuesday afternoon led to the decision.

A structural engineer will be assessing the building to determine whether it is safe for students and staff to be inside tomorrow morning.

That is all the information that we have at this time.