Union County holiday display lights up for final time, decorations to be sold at auction

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – An award-winning lights display in Union County is shutting down for good after the holiday season.

For more than 30 years, 68-year-old Clyde Seymore has been lighting up his home with his extravagant lights display.

While spreading holiday cheer, he has brightened the atmosphere with the flick of a switch. His home on 917 Lovers Lane can be found shining with thousands of lights and adorned with countless blow-up displays during the holidays.

“We started decorating out here in 1988,” said Clyde Seymore, creator of the lights display.

All of the décor found outside of his home did not go up over night.

“We start building this display every year, the first weekend in September and we start burning the Friday night before Thanksgiving,” explained Seymore.

In fact, the months turned into years of planning and expanding.

“We didn’t have nothing like what I’ve got out here now. This is the most I’ve ever had.”

The award-winning display has captured the attention of people all across upstate South Carolina and portions of North Carolina for more than three decades.

“I have had a lot of people help me out here over the years and I really appreciate everybody,” Seymore said.

The festivity has been a bright tradition for many families over the years.

“I have had many of them coming through now that said they have been coming twenty years, thirty years,” said Seymore.

This year, Seymore said it will be the last time he lights up, as it is now time for him to enjoy his retirement.

“I have had a lot of people come through and tell me that they are going to miss it and I’m going to really miss it too but I have enjoyed it for all these years and it’s a lot of hard work and I’m getting some age on me and there is some stuff in life I want to enjoy before the good lord calls me,” said Seymore.

While it is bittersweet, the farewell is leaving its creator counting his blessings for his time spent spread the joy of Christmas.

“I really enjoy y’all coming down and looking at our light show that we put on. I am going to miss it just like everybody else. I want to tell y’all that I really thank y’all for coming out and supporting us,” said Seymore.

Community member have until January 1 to catch a glimpse of the display. After that, Mr. Seymore said the lights will be turned off for good.

While it may be darker on Lovers Lane next season, people in the area have the chance to take home a part of the tradition and call it their own.

“We are going to have an auction January 8th starting at ten o’clock that morning. It’s going to be on site with the stuff that’s in the yard. I’ve got an auctioneer that is going to walk around with me and we are going to take up a few things,” explained Seymore. “We are going to keep a few things that I am not going to get rid of. But, we are going to put them in the front yard and everything else on that day, at January 8th at ten o’clock in the morning, the lights, what’s in the yard, what’s hanging in the trees, the outlines, everything is going to be auctioned off. If somebody wants it, we are going to try to get rid of what ever I leave in the yard.”