UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a tense day at one Union County school. Investigators said what started as a mother looking for help, ended up as a manhunt, which put the school in “lock-out” status.

Jonesville Elementary and Middle School went into secure protocol all day on Wednesday. It happened when a woman brought her child into school, went up to the School Resource Officer and told him about an ongoing domestic incident. The school didn’t let anyone in our out all day Wednesday.

“Once we had our students in the building, we went into a secure protocol. Which is outside doors locked, no entrance from outsiders, but our students were able to do their normal operations,” said Eric Childers, Director of Administration.

The sheriff’s office spent the day searching for Paul Lee Miller, the suspect in what the sheriff called a “domestic incident”.

“It started at home and pretty much continued while they went down the road. And then when she got here, I’m just assuming she had enough, and that’s when she confronted the SRO and told him,” said Sheriff Jeff Bailey.

The sheriff said Miller followed the woman inside the school when she dropped off her child, he then entered the school and was escorted out.

“He started running across the football field and heading into the woods. He chased him a little bit, but he got away from him. And from there, we had to call other resources in,” said Sheriff Bailey.

Sheriff Bailey said Miller was already on the radar for previous charges.

“He actually has warrants on him for first-degree burglary and also probation warrants out of Columbia,” he said.

Sheriff Bailey said they used helicopters, K9’s, and other law enforcement agencies to help locate Miller in a field on Meansville Road Wednesday evening.

Miller was taken into custody.

Eric Childers, with the school district, said students were dismissed from the school with no issues. Things should be back to normal at the school on Thursday, said Childers. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Childers said it’s all thanks to the sheriff’s office.

“They were called and were on the scene in no time flat, our students and staff all felt safe. Our community is grateful for everything they do to keep our kids safe,” said Childers.

Sheriff Bailey said Miller will be facing other charges, for disturbing school. He said they’ll know more after they look into the domestic situation and continue their investigation.