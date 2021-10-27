Union County sees an increase in property crimes, home break-ins

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Union County is seeing an increase in property crimes over the past few weeks.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve had 18 in total in just the past two weeks.

Nine of those have been home break-ins, six of which happened over the past weekend. They’ve also reported 2 larcenies.

7NEWS spoke with a victim of a home break-in that requested to be anonymous. She says she will never be able to regain what was taken.

“I’ll never replace that stuff; I don’t have enough life left to replace the things that were taken,” she said.

When the home owner arrived home last week, she said she knew something was wrong.

“When I got home, the gate was open, so I knew there was a problem. The gate was open, the house was all open. They didn’t close any doors or any drawers,” they said.

She says everything was taken from her tractor and refrigerator down to her toilet paper and toothbrushes.

“You mostly feel violated because when all your personal stuff has been dumped out, gone through and whatever they want, they took,” she said.

Scott Coffer, captain of investigations for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said these crimes are happening all over.

“They’re all over the county. They’re county-wide, city, county, it’s not one area,” said Coffer.

He says he thinks the increase is happening due to the county’s drug problem.

“I think they’re trying to get the money, anything they can pawn or sell to get their fix,” said Coffer.

So far, one arrest has been made, but Coffer said the cases are far from going cold.



“Several of my investigators have actually gotten tips throughout the day today on several of these cases,” Coffer said.

He said people need to target-harden their homes by using longer screws and dead bolts. On top of that, he said they need to secure their valuables and get a home security system, because you never know when it could happen to you.

“They took everything, everything that was of value. Everything they wanted,” said the home owner.

Coffer said if you’re arrested for a burglary charge, you could face five years to life in prison, depending on what you took, the value and your criminal history.