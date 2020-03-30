Union County sheriff files for re-election, sources say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County News reported Monday Sheriff David Taylor has filed for re-election as Union County Sheriff.
7 News previously reported Taylor said back in Feb. he would not be seeking re-election following a SLED investigation.
