Union County sheriff files for re-election, sources say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County News reported Monday Sheriff David Taylor has filed for re-election as Union County Sheriff.

7 News previously reported Taylor said back in Feb. he would not be seeking re-election following a SLED investigation.

