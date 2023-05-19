UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been charged with animal neglect in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriffs deputy was called to a home on Browns Creek Road on Wednesday by Union County Animal Control.

An Animal Control officer at the residence said there were two horses, injured and underweight on the property. The officer also said the owner of the horses was aware the horses weren’t in good condition and had neglected to seek any help for the animals.

In the pasture the deputy found two horses eating a bale of hay. One horse reportedly had a severe limp and was so underweight its spine, rib and hip bones were visible, and the other was so underweight all of its ribs were visible and it appeared to be having trouble breathing.

According to a police report an inspection of the animals feeding bowls showed that hadn’t been used recently and they held debris rather than grain or horse feed.

The animal control officer reported the drinking troughs were nearly empty when they arrived, but two troughs had been filled before the deputy arrived.

As a result of the investigation, Tammie Stokes was arrested Thursday on one count of ill treatment of animals. As of Friday, she was out on a $5,000 bond.