UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Believe it or not, it’s already time to think about getting the kids back to school. The start of a new year can be exciting, but getting supplies can be an issue for some families. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help.

They are giving away hundreds of free backpacks to kids in the community. They have backpacks for kids of all ages, and they’re filled with supplies. With things like pencils, composition notebooks, folders, sheets of paper and more.

“We are in an area where I know there are plenty of children that do not have the abilities to get the supplies that they need. It’s just an important outreach for us as officers,” said Investigator Kristen Spencer.

The Sheriff’s Office is trying to eliminate the cost barriers for families.

“They will just come through, we will give them a backpack and we serve them a free meal, as well, for each student and a cone of ice,” Spencer said.

They have hundreds of backpacks, filled with supplies, waiting for each child that needs one.

“It definitely makes a huge difference because they need to have the supplies in order to be successful in school. If they don’t have these supplies, then they can’t really do the work that needs to be done,” said Deputy Sheriff Wes Foster.

From pencils to glue sticks, they are working to make sure every student is classroom ready.

There will be a section for K-5 and one for 6-12.

“Depending on the age of the child, and the size, depends on exactly what sized backpack they’ll get,” said Foster.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers.

“Anybody willing to help reach out, let us know. We anticipate a big crowd. So, the more help we can get, the better,” said Spencer.

Even when the drive is over, you can still help out.

“We will miss some kids, I’m sure , some of them won’t be able to attend. So, they can still bring them by the Sheriff’s Office, and we can get them out to the students or to the schools,” stated Foster.

The event will be on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

There will also be a kids zone with fire trucks, ambulances and more for kids to see.

Deputies said there will be extra patrol on the grounds in anticipation for the large crowd.

If you would like to volunteer, you can just show up next Saturday.