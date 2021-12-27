Union man arrested following string of burglaries over holiday weekend

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A union man is facing several charges following a string of burglaries in Spartanburg, police said.

Police arrested 47-year-old Paul David Thomas, of Union in relation to three separate burglaries that were reported on Sunday, December 26 in Spartanburg.

The first was reported shortly after midnight in reference to a break-in at 431 West Main Street, the address of the Wow Wings & Hibachi restaurant. A report from the Spartanburg Police Department states that officers arrived to the location and found that the front door, which was made of safety glass, had been destroyed. Police said other than the broken door, nothing else appeared to have been tampered with.

Based on a suspect description, officers located and detained Thomas at the QT on 489 W. Main Street. He had dropped a knife and sword which was used in the break-in, police said. The report stated that Thomas admitted to breaking the door “in search for his brother whom he claimed was being held captive in the building.” Police said Thomas was in possession of syringes and crystal meth, and that he ran from the officers while in custody before being apprehended nearby. He was arrested and booked at the Spartanburg County Jail.

A second burglary was reported at 7:41 a.m. in reference to a break-in at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen on 136 S. Forest Street. Officer reports stated that the front window had been shattered using a metal pitchfork, however nothing appeared to have been stolen from the soup kitchen. Given the similar nature of the break-in, officers interviewed Thomas regarding the incident and police said he admitted to having been at the location in search for his brother.

The last reported incident came at 1:15 p.m. at 226 West Main Street, Suite D (Craft Axe Throwing). An employee told police that the business was closed on the 24th and 25th, and when they returned to open the business on the 26th they observed shattered windows. Nothing appeared to be missing from the business, however. Police then questioned Thomas Monday afternoon regarding this incident as well.

Currently Thomas has been charged with the following: