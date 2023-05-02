JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man died on Monday after he reportedly got in a shootout with police in Jasper County.

According to reports, Calaab Kirby, 33, of Union, exchanged gunfire with police officers and sheriff’s deputies on Monday before dying.

Officers with the Hardeeville Police Department responded Monday to a call about an armed and aggressive driver shooting at a vehicle in Jasper County. Law enforcement eventually located a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the call.

Kirby reportedly drove away from police at the gas station. He was followed by police and a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy to a gravel road, where he pulled over and the shootout occurred.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agencies involved or the agency with jurisdiction.

According to SLED, it is the 10th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and the first for the Hardeeville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office this year.