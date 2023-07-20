UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman in Union has broken through the glass ceiling by helping change the face of an Upstate police department.

Investigator Kayla Garrett is helping break barriers in a rural community.

In a police department that has been around for decades, she is the first female investigator and wears her badge proudly.

“I guess it kind of is a big deal, it feels good. I feel like I can be a representation for aspiring law enforcement females out there who kind of want to take that step up,” said Garrett.

She went from being a beat cop, to a corporal, to a school resource officer.

A year ago, she was promoted to investigator but stayed in the SRO role to help with staffing issues.

“She filled that gap for us and that’s kind of why she was selected, because of the type of officer she is,” said Chief Robbie McGee.

McGee said she is an asset to the team.

“There’s some cases you deal with, some instances you deal with, where some people would prefer to talk to or deal with a female,” he said.

“You get people who need someone to come in with a softer side, a little bit more clarity, a little bit more understanding, and I feel like I can do that,” said Garrett. “Especially with females, you get harder cases with sexual assaults or they’re embarrassed and don’t want to talk to a man about it, and then they see me and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, I can talk to you.'”

Starting the job right out of college, Garrett said she wants to see more females in a male-dominated profession.

“I’ve gotten a lot of people when they’re walking out of the building, coming in, and they look at me and go, ‘oh, it’s really rare to see a female as an investigator here,'” she said.

“Kayla has stuck it out with us. We appreciate that and we’re glad she has. She’s an asset to this department,” stated McGee.

Now, she’s covering the entire city and investigating a variety of cases.

She said McGee and the department have been supportive of her, her entire career.

“What made me stay here for as long as I have is the fact that it’s been like a family environment,” said Garrett.

“Kayla is a strong-spirited person, I think she can handle herself well,” said McGee.

Garrett said even though she is the first female investigator, she doesn’t want to be the only one. She said she looks forward to helping the department keep progressing.

McGee said he is looking to hire more female officers, investigators and get the department equipped with more modern equipment.