Union, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’ve never been to Union, this weekend is a great time to check out everything the city has to offer.

This year marks the 23rd annual Uniquely Union festival and there are new events in the program this year.

Jami Trammell, chairwoman of Uniquely Union, said you can enjoy a family friendly event with food from local food vendors, a BBQ competition, free live music all weekend and a kids zone.

Enjoy special guest Mighty Mcfly and Bryce Leatherwood, winner of the Voice season 22.