United Community Bank gets greenlight from county council to move headquarters to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night on an ordinance that will provide tax breaks to help bring United Community Bank’s headquarters to the downtown area.

“It’s a $30-million investment, 225 new jobs,” Vice Chair for County Council Dan Tripp said. “What we try to do is work with businesses to bring them into the county and spur the development of businesses in Greenville County.”

“That’s going to bring a tremendous amount of buying power,” Councilman Joe Dill said. “And with a corporation like this, they bring spin-off companies that’ll come to do business with them and they’ll want to live in this neighborhood also.”

More companies would create even more jobs for Greenville.

“These are clean jobs. That’s what we call it,” said Dill. “These are not manufacturing jobs. These are professionals. And we’re excited about seeing them come here.”

The project will take over where the current Wyche Law Firm building sits at 200 East Camperdown Way, right next to where the new hotel is being built on Falls Street.

According to an agreement with the city, the company anticipates the first phase of the project to be ‘placed in service during the calendar year ending December 31, 2023.’