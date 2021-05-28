United Way holds food drives Friday in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – United Way has teamed up with various partners Friday to hold a Food First Community Food Drive in Greenville County.

The food drive will be held at following drop off locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

Harris Teeter , located at 100 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville

, located at 100 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville Radiance Chiropractic , located at 1317 W. Poinsett Street Unit D in Greer

, located at 1317 W. Poinsett Street Unit D in Greer Trailblazer Park, located at 235 Trailblazer Drive in Travelers Rest

The donations will be delivered to food pantries that serve each of the immediate communities, according to the United Way of Greenville County.

United Way said the following are the most needed items:

Granola bars

Cereal

Peanut butter and/or jelly

Rice

Pasta

Fruit cups

Microwave meals

Mac & cheese

Dried beans

Spaghetti sauce

Other shelf-stable food items

For more information about how you can help, click here.