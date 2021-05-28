United Way holds food drives Friday in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – United Way has teamed up with various partners Friday to hold a Food First Community Food Drive in Greenville County.
The food drive will be held at following drop off locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:
- Harris Teeter, located at 100 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville
- Radiance Chiropractic, located at 1317 W. Poinsett Street Unit D in Greer
- Trailblazer Park, located at 235 Trailblazer Drive in Travelers Rest
The donations will be delivered to food pantries that serve each of the immediate communities, according to the United Way of Greenville County.
United Way said the following are the most needed items:
- Granola bars
- Cereal
- Peanut butter and/or jelly
- Rice
- Pasta
- Fruit cups
- Microwave meals
- Mac & cheese
- Dried beans
- Spaghetti sauce
- Other shelf-stable food items
For more information about how you can help, click here.