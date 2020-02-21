United Way of the Piedmont using collected money to help displaced families

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The United Way of the Piedmont is using donations to help families in the Upstate who were displaced by the February tornado.

The organization — in partnership with WSPA — raised over $46,000 in donations during a fund drive Monday. Since then, United Way told 7News more donations have poured in since then, totaling around $60,000 when combined with fund drive money.

“It has been one of the most humbling experiences to watch how this community has responded,” said United Way of the Piedmont CEO Paige Stephenson.

The organization said Friday funds have been used to help more than 50 displaced families already, with more likely on the way.

Some of the money has been dispersed to help displaced families in need pay for hotel stays. Other portions have gone to paying for things like new beds, food or security deposits for new apartments for people in need, United Way said.

In partnership with other organizations such as Total Ministries and The Bridge at Green Street, United Way of the Piedmont said it will continue to help families in need.

Stephenson encouraged families in need to reach out to these organizations for assistance. Calling 2-1-1 will put those in need in touch with help.

If you wish to give a donation to United Way of the Piedmont, you can click here.