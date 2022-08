GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – “Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home,” the City of Greenville said.

According to the city, they are seeing damage and debris on the playground at Unity Park.

Unity Park Astroturf Mound Damage & Debris (Credit: City of Greenville, SC)

The city said friction from makeshift sheds caused damage and debris on the playground mound turf.

They also said they found cardboard pieces in the splash pad jet pumps and filters.