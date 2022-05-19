GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A vision years in the making becomes a reality Thursday morning for the City of Greenville.

Unity Park located at 320 Hudson Street will open 50 of its 60 acres Thursday for Greenville residents and tourists.

“It’s been a 10-year effort to get this together and to work through this process. I think the interesting thing about Unity Park is that early on, we realized it’s not just about a park,” Greenville City Mayor Knox White said. “It’s 60 acres of new green space and great parkland at a time of great growth in Greenville. It’s just wonderful to grasp this moment.”

This part of the park includes three bridges, four playgrounds, a splash pad and plenty of recreational space.