Unity park to honor legacy of Greenville hero

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Southernside of Greenville is about to undergo a major transformation as Unity Park will give it a brand-new look.

The park was designed to bring the community together, but it also goes way deeper than just being a space for folks to enjoy.

At the entrance, the park will feature a statue of Lila Mae Brock, a Greenville hero.

Brock was a tall figure in the Greenville community, with a life mission to feed the hungry and take care of the sick.

Lillian Brock Flemming is the daughter of the late Lila Mae Brock, who still lives in the area.

Flemming says her mom’s love for people started early in life.

“When she was a little girl she wanted to be a missionary. She began feeding the homeless and those in need, finding clothes for them and helping them,” Flemming said.

She explained how cool it is to watch the progress of the statue come to life.

“Just when they unveiled the miniature one, I couldn’t stop crying,” Flemming explained.

For the City of Greenville to honor her mother in this way, Flemming says, changed her family’s life.

“I am just overly grateful and thankful to those who care and those who are doing this so the legacy will continue to go on because in these days and times it’s so good to see that legacies are continuing and that peace and caring and helpfulness will still continue,” she said.

Due to COVID-19 the construction of Unity Park had to be pushed back a little bit but the new completion date is set for spring of 2022.

