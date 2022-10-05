COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia woman won $1 million while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials, the woman bought a THE MILLION game ticket at the B K World at 3027 N. Main Street in Anderson while on the way to a family member’s birthday party.

When she FaceTimed her husband, he asked, “You won $1 million, why are you so calm?”

Her response, “because it hasn’t sunk in.”

The Lottery caught up with the millionaire a few days later. The woman says her husband has already bought something special for himself, but she hasn’t yet.

“Until I make a big purchase, it’s not real,” she said.

Two more top prizes remain in the game.