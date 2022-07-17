HARTWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – A Hartwell golf club announced the “untimely” deaths of its owners.

According to Cateechee Golf Club, Charly and Kelli Schell purchased Cateechee in 2017. Cateechee offers lodging, event spaces and a range of activities like music, golf, fishing and upland game hunting.

Cateechee released the following message on their Facebook page:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Charly and Kelli Schell.

The love Charly and Kelli shared for Hartwell and its community inspired the purchase of Cateechee in 2017. Cateechee has provided special memories for many of us, and we will continue the legacy that Charly and Kelli paved; and the business model that embraces the community.

We ask that you please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers, as additional information will be uploaded onto Cateechee’s Facebook page when it becomes available.”