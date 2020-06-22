Upcountry History Museum to hold summer camps focused on state history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upcountry History Museum will hold six weeks of summer camps for children to learn about South Carolina history and more about the behind the scenes happenings of the museum.

The summer camps will run from July 7 until August 14. They will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Drop off will be at the front entrance of the museum, starting at 8:45 a.m.

Education and Program Manager Kristen Pace said each of the six weeks of camp will have a different team including Upcountry history, art, military history, music, Cherokee, Catawba and first settlers and a behind the scenes week of the Upcountry History Museum.

Camps will include creative and hands-on learning projects and activities for ages six through 12.

Camps will cost $150 for Upcountry History Museum members and $170 for nonmembers for the week.

To register, click here or call (864) 467-3100.

Click here to learn more about the museum and the camps.